Michael Pachter Doesn't Think Everyone Will Charge $70 for Games on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 702 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

With the next-generation of video game consoles around the corner, there is a divide from publishers and developers on the cost of games on the new consoles. Some have decided to launch the next-generation versions of their games for $10 higher at a launch price of $70, while others are keeping their games at $60. Video games increased from $50 to $60 around 15 years ago when the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles launched.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt doesn't think every publisher and developer will increase the price of games for the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5, from $60 to $70.

"It really comes down to what the console MSRP is for games," Pachter said. "Microsoft has been pretty clear with Smart Delivery, which they have said is free for current to next-gen upgrades. So if Smart Delivery is free, unless Microsoft raises the price of current-gen games from $60 to $70, they can’t price their games at $70. And next-gen games from them will be $60.

"I think 2K pricing their game at $70 is going to upset customers. And I get that it’s worth it, I get that inflation is a thing, and that game prices haven’t increased in years. But the fact is, if the platform holders don’t suggest a $70 price point, then third party publishers will look greedy by asking for $10 more."

"I don’t know if it’s going to happen," Pachter added. "I think what we’re seeing is publishers trying to figure out what they will do with regards to pricing, and I have to imagine Sony didn’t help anybody announcing Miles Morales at $50 and Demon’s Souls at $70."

"I don’t think everyone will charge $70," he concluded.

NBA 2K21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the Demon’s Souls remake are some of the games getting priced at $70 for the next generation consoles. However, Ubisoft will keep their games at $60 for at least this holiday season.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles