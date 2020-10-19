Where Cards Fall is a Puzzle Game, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Snowman and developer The Game Band have announced slice of life story puzzle game, Where Cards Fall. The game will for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2021.

"I made the first prototype for Where Cards Fall ten years ago in my college dorm room," said The Game Band founder and creative director Sam Rosenthal. "This game grew with me for the better part of the last decade, and I never imagined so many talented hands would help bring it to life. We couldn’t be more excited for Switch and PC players to experience our story for the very first time."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond.

Key Features:

Over 50 challenging spatial puzzles that exercise your imagination and strategic thinking skills.

A captivating coming-of-age story told without dialogue.

A unique art style inspired by contemporary artistic movements.

Innovative gestural controls for both mouse and controller.

Immersive audio and an original soundtrack.

