FIFA 21 Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts

posted 10 hours ago

FIFA 21 has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts, which ended October 11, 2020.

Star Wars: Squadrons drops from first to second place in its second week, while Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time drops to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to take fourth place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars fell from third to fifth place.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 21- NEW Star Wars: Squadrons Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

