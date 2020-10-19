FIFA 21 Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 444 Views
FIFA 21 has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts, which ended October 11, 2020.
Star Wars: Squadrons drops from first to second place in its second week, while Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time drops to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to take fourth place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars fell from third to fifth place.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- FIFA 21- NEW
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
