FIFA 21 Dominates the French Charts in First Week - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

FIFA 21 (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 41, 2020, according to SELL. The Xbox One version debuted in second place and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in third place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops one place to take fourth place. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) in its second week dropped from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 21 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One FIFA 21 FIFA 2 Champions Edition Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Nintendo Switch FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Yo-Kai Watch 3 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC FIFA 21 Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4

