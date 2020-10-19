Tales of Crestoria Gets 14 Minute The Wake of Sin Animation - News

Bandai Namco has released a 14-minute long animation for Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin called The Wake of Sin.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Tales of Crestoria is a brand-new Tales adventure for mobile! Step into this epic anime RPG game set in an original Tales series world, featuring a dramatic storyline and brand new characters! Experience this anime/manga adventure as Kanata and his allies fight to survive through the fantasy world of Crestoria while bearing the weight of their past sins.

Tales of Crestoria blends classic turn-based Japanese RPG gameplay with an original and unforgettable Tales story of morality. Seen as “Transgressors” by fellow citizens for committing crimes to protect each other, Kanata and Misella set off on an epic role-playing adventure to find respite from a world that wants them erased.

Battle enemy pursuers and monsters in the fantasy world of Crestoria through simple yet intense turn-based anime RPG battle action! Combine Kanata and his allies with legendary characters from previous Tales series to form the ultimate team and help you in this anime role-playing quest!

Key Features:

An Original Tales Anime RPG Story Experience this epic new Tales anime RPG saga. Help Kanata and his fellow Transgressors survive the world of Crestoria. Voice acting from an all-star voice cast help bring this Tales story to life.

Classic Anime RPG Turn-Based Battles Intuitive turn-based RPG controls. Link epic Mystic Arts to perform massive combo attacks. Strengthen and upgrade your characters’ skills.

Tales Characters for a New Age Add newcomers Kanata, Misella, Vicious, and more to the list of memorable Tales characters. Unlock character episodes through battle to learn about them outside of the main anime RPG story. Follow characters’ Face Chat conversations that provide short & fun insights on character thoughts.

New Meets Classic Create the ultimate Tales dream team with popular characters throughout the Tales series. Fan favorites such as Cress, Velvet, Luke, and many more are available. Play Side Story missions with previous Tales characters in the Crestoria world!

Immersive World of Crestoria Featuring anime character designs from top artists from previous Tales series. Stunning anime 3D visuals bring the colorful fantasy world of Crestoria to life. Smooth character animations add to the epic turn-based anime RPG action.



Tales of Crestoria is available now for iOS and Android.

