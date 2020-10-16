Marvels Avengers Delayed to 2021 for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have delayed Marvel’s Avengers for the Xbox Series X and S, and Playstation 5 from holiday 2020 to 2021.

"We’ve also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be. More details to come," said Crystal Dynamics head of studio Scot Amo.

"Until then, however, you’ll be able to continue playing the current-gen (PS4/Xbox One) Marvel’s Avengers game on next-gen platforms to take advantage of their powerful hardware, be it via inserting a physical disk or redownloading the game.

"Two of the most obvious benefits of this are improved frame rates and faster loading times. In addition, players who make the jump to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will still be able to play co-op with their friends on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One respectively as well as carry their existing save-game forward to the next-generation of consoles!

"All the above will be available to players at no additional cost, including the next-generation upgrades for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S."

Marvel’s Avengers is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.

