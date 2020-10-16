Umihara Kawase Fresh! Launches in the West for PS4 on October 30 - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nicalis announced Umihara Kawase Fresh! will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 30. A physical edition is available for pre-order for $29.99 on the Nicalis Store.

View the PS4 announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A fresh new chapter in the storied series, Umihara Kawase Fresh! features open-world platforming gameplay starring a young girl who uses her fishing lure as a grappling hook, allowing her to progress through the quaint frontier town of Kingness.

Kawase is a traveling chef who has embarked on many magical adventures in the past. In Umihara Kawase Fresh!, she will put her navigating, grappling and cooking skills to the ultimate test as she completes various quests and discovers long-buried secrets of the town and its inhabitants.

Players will need to jump, climb, swing and slingshot their way across platforms all over Kingness in order to clear goals and reach a specific destination to advance to the next quest. Each completed quest can be replayed in Time Attack mode, where a timer is added to let players compete for the best times in online leaderboard rankings.

Along the way, Kawase can use the lure to collect enemies and various food ingredients to store in her magical backpack. Combining ingredients with special recipes creates dishes that can be consumed to earn temporary special abilities, like jumping higher or being able to survive underwater for a longer time.

The game includes two additional playable characters: Curly Brace from Cave Story and Cotton from the scrolling shooter Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams. The PlayStation 4 edition also includes three new “Classic” stages that are based on familiar levels from previous Umihara Kawase games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles