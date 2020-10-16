FIFA 21 Debuts in First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 11, 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time and Star Wars: Squadrons drop one spot to take second and third, respectively. NBA 2K21 remains in fourth place, while Marvel's Spider-Man re-enters the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 21 - NEW Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time Star Wars: Squadrons NBA 2K21 Marvel's Spider-Man Grand Theft Auto V Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Assassin's Creed Odyssey God of War EA Sports UFC 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

