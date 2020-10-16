FIFA 21 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 has debuted in first on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 11, 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time and Star Wars: Squadrons drop one spot to take second and third, respectively. Super Mario 3D All-Stars drops from third to fourth place. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

FIFA 21 - NEW Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time Star Wars: Squadrons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

