Cyberpunk 2077 Trailers Takes A Look at the Rides of the Dark Future - News

CD Projekt RED has released a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, called Rides of the Dark Future. It takes a look at the cars, bikes, and other modes of transportation in the game.

View the new trailer below:

Another trailer showcases the Porsche 911 Turbo, which will be featured in the game as a drivable vehicle. You can view it below:

CD Projekt RED also released some behind the scenes videos, which can be viewed below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19. It will have backwards compatible on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

