Gearbox Announces Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software have announced Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2.

Season Pass 2 will add two new DLC add-ons - Designer's Cut and Director's Cut - and new looks for all four Vault Hunters. Designer's Cut adds a new Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, a new mode called Arms Race, and more.

It was previously announced the Borderlands 3 next-generation upgrade will launch alongside the Xbox Seris X and S, and PlayStation 5. Current-generation owners of the game will get the next-generation version for free.

Borderlands 3 next-generation upgrade will launch for the Xbox Series X and S worldwide on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles