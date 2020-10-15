Phantom Breaker: Omnia Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developers Mages and GameLoop have announced Phantom Breaker: Omnia fr the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is a "massive update" to the 2013 fighting game, Phantom Breaker: Extra. The game will launch worldwide in 2021.

"We are thrilled to bring to the world the definitive version of the Phantom Breaker fighting game, Phantom Breaker: Omnia—a game that was nearly lost to the annals of gaming history," said Rocket Panda Games executive panda and co-founder M. Panda.

"As fans of the franchise and video games at large, our mission was not only to port the game to modern consoles, but enhance the experience beyond its original scope—a philosophy we plan to extend to every title that Rocket Panda Games releases in the future."

Phantom Breaker: Omnia, a massive update to Phantom Breaker: Extra, a one-versus-one 2D anime fighter originally released by Mages. in 2013, will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2021.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia will be the first fighting game title in the franchise to see a western release after the successful 2013 launch of the 2D side-scrolling beat ’em up spin-off Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds, which sold over 400,000 copies.

Story

A mysterious man, known only as “Phantom” appeared in Tokyo—the capital city of Japan—and manipulated vulnerable adolescents into fighting each other, bestowing upon them mystical weapons of great strength known as “Fu-mension Artifacts.” In exchange, he promised to grant their wish if they survive.

Unbeknownst to the combatants, the fierce clashes between Fu-mension Artifacts caused distortions in space-time, which compromised the boundaries between parallel universes. The collapse of these parallel universes would ultimately break the seal, unleashing Phantom’s destructive powers.

Key Features:

20 Character Roster – Includes all the characters and guest characters from Phantom Breaker: Extra like Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate and two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.

– Includes all the characters and guest characters from Phantom Breaker: Extra like Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate and two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia. Choose from Three Different Fighting Styles: Quick, Hard, and Omnia – The three different styles in the game can drastically change your characters’ speed, power, and mechanics.

– The three different styles in the game can drastically change your characters’ speed, power, and mechanics. Retuned and Rebalanced – The ability to pull off amazing combos and special attacks has never been easier as Phantom Breaker: Omnia‘s fighting system has been overhauled and rebalanced.

– The ability to pull off amazing combos and special attacks has never been easier as Phantom Breaker: Omnia‘s fighting system has been overhauled and rebalanced. Dual Language Audio and More – A Phantom Breaker series first, all the characters will have English voice acting. The game’s text will be also translated into English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

– A Phantom Breaker series first, all the characters will have English voice acting. The game’s text will be also translated into English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese. Modern, Remixed Soundtrack – The background music for each character has been redone and remixed with the option to play the original background music.

– The background music for each character has been redone and remixed with the option to play the original background music. The Complete Experience – Players can immerse themselves with the stories from both the original Phantom Breaker and Phantom Breaker: Extra.

