Digimon Survive Delayed to 2021

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Witchcraft have delayed the release of Digimon Survive from 2020 to 2021. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read a message from Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu about the delay below:

The Digimon Survive team would like to extend our thanks to fans from around the world for their support during development, especially in these difficult times. We had originally planned to launch Digimon Survive in 2020, but current world events have shifted our development timing and we have made the difficult decision to push Digimon Survive‘s launch to 2021.

We thank you all for your continued patience as we work to create a fun and engaging tactical RPG game along with a memorable story for Digimon fans! We will share some exciting updates for Digimon Survive in spring 2021, so please stay tuned for more information.

—Kazumasa Habu, Producer of Digimon Survive

Digimon fans, we have an important message from #Digimon game producer, Habu Kazumasa: pic.twitter.com/DtJhLiTwlR — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 15, 2020

