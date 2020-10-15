Planet Coaster: Console Edition Release Date Announced for Xbox Series X and S, PS5, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Frontier Developments announced Planet Coaster: Console Edition will launch for Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 10. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19. . The game is priced at $49.99 / £39.99 / €44.99.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Frontier’s first ever next-gen title brings all the fun and thrills of the critically acclaimed PC original to console. Built from the ground up, Planet Coaster: Console Edition features redesigned interfaces, a brand-new radial menu and completely new control system. Anyone can create the coaster park of their dreams by taking advantage of accessible and powerful tools, including detailed piece-by-piece construction and simple-to-use blueprints. And with the Frontier Workshop, players can find an endless source of incredible content at their fingertips to help personalize every aspect of their park or upload their own creations for people around the world to enjoy. This global community of content creators offers unlimited inspiration for those looking to take their parks to the next level or share their own latest creations to inspire others.

Not only will they have free reign to decide what goes in the park, but precisely how it runs too, making meaningful choices in its day-to-day operations. From hiring staff to setting drinks prices, expanding borders to researching and purchasing attractions, players of all skill levels will get to preside over the coaster park of a lifetime.

Whether diving in for a casual session of the game’s open-ended sandbox mode where money is most definitely not an issue, putting park building and money-making skills to the test in challenge mode, or immersing themselves in the development of a thriving coaster park in the richly rewarding career mode, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is sure to provide endless entertainment however players choose to play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles