PS5 Could Have Been Smaller If It Had 2 Smaller Fans, Says PS5 Engineer

The PlayStation 5 is the biggest console Sony has ever released and is larger than the next-generation console from rival Microsoft, the Xbox Series X.

The head of PS5’s mechanical and thermal design team Otori Yasuhiro in an interview with Nikkei’s Xtech sid the console could have been smaller if they used two smaller fans rather than one larger fan. However, it would have added cost as controlling multiple fans is more difficult than one.

Sony released a teardown video of the PlayStation 5 last week, which takes a look inside the console. This included a look at the cooling fan that is used to keep the console from overheating.

"It was possible to develop the PlayStation 5 to be smaller. For example, by implementing two cooling fans, one for side A and side B, the PlayStation 5 size would have been reduced," said Yasuhiro.

"However, there is naturally an additional cost associated with having two fans. Additionally, controlling the functionality of two fans is more difficult than just one. With these additional obstacles in mind, we decided to cool both sides of the main board with one, large fan."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

