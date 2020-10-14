BioShock Creator Ken Levine's Next Game is in the 'Later Stages of Production' - News

Ken Levine is best known for being the creator of the BioShock and after leaving developer Irrational Games he formed Ghost Story Games with other former Irrational Games developers.

The first title from Ghost Story Games is not known yet, however, a new job listing reveals it is a "new immersive project based sci-fi game with RPG elements" and it is in the "later stages of production." The studio is fairly small with a team of fewer than 35 people.

"We are a self-publishing game development studio owned by Take-Two Interactive located in the greater-Boston area," reads the job listing.

"We're dedicated to making immersive story driven games for gamers that like a challenge. The studio was founded by a group of former Irrational Games developers that involved the development and release of many games, including but not limited to System Shock 2, BioShock and BioShock Infinite.

"We’re working on a new immersive project based sci-fi game with RPG elements. We haven’t announced any details yet because we are still in later stages of production."

Thanks, GamingBolt.

