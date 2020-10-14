Macrotis: A Mothers Journey is a Side-Scrolling Platformer, Launches October 22 - News

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Proud Dinosaurs announced the side-scrolling platformer, Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 21, and later for the Nintendo Switch. The game first launched for PC via Steam in February 2019.

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey is the story of a mother’s relentless search for her missing children, an emotional tale told through lush 2.5D platforming filled with thought-provoking puzzles. Climb, jump and gnaw your way through beautiful yet dangerous environments, avoid traps and use water physics to your advantage. As you progress, you’ll gain a variety of natural and supernatural abilities to overcome the obstacles in your path. Will you help Mother Bilby rescue her family?

Key Features:

Navigate deceptively gorgeous landscapes.

Overcome obstacles by gnawing and digging!

Manipulate water physics to proceed without drowning.

Obtain magical abilities to pass through walls or raise barriers.

Gather collectibles to learn the lore of the surrounding world!

