Super Mario 3D All-Stars Tops the Swiss Charts, Crash 4 and Star Wars: Squadrons Debut - Sales

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 40th week of 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time debuted in second place. Star Wars: Squadrons debuted in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops from third to fourth, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in fifth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 40, 2020: Super Mario 3D All-Stars Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - NEW Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mafia: Trilogy Mafia Definitive Edition Ring Fit Adventure Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

