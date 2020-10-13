Axiom Verge 2 Delayed to First Half of 2021

Predicting the future is hard and never more so than in 2020. About this time last year, I released the first (and still to date only) trailer for Axiom Verge 2, which ended boldly with the words “COMING FALL 2020” in all caps. Alas, despite doing everything I could to make good on my prediction, it will not come to pass. I apologize to all of Axiom Verge’s fans who have been waiting to learn more about this universe. For people who don’t want to bother reading the entire blog post, the closest I’ll go to making another prediction is that it will be out in the first half of 2021. Hopefully sooner in that window than later, but I don’t want to disappoint anyone so I’ll just leave it there.

So why is it taking so long? I originally based my prediction on the remaining features on my project list and how long those tasks took when I was making Axiom Verge. I don’t mean to make excuses, but there were a number of factors that led my project schedule astray.

First, the enemies in Axiom Verge 2 are much more sophisticated than those in the original Axiom Verge. Whereas in the original all of the enemies followed a set path, in Axiom Verge 2 some enemies scan the environment for you, and if they detect you, they’ll give chase.