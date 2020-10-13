Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - Switch Closes the Gap in September 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 665 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 725,836 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,583,205 - DS
Total Lead: 6,612,350 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 65,713,911
DS Total Sales: 72,326,261
September 2020 is the 43rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 725,836 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the DS has outsold the Switch by 1,58 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 6.61 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 43rd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is September 2020, while for the DS it is May 2008. The Switch has sold 65.71 million units, while the DS sold 72.34 million units during the same timeframe. The DS reached current Switch sales in month 39.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 88.31 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
5 Comments
That Switch is even able to match the momentum of the monster that is the DS for a while is a real incredible.
Expected Switch to only pull ahead by a little this month, but it actually did 700k+ more than the DS. Switch is doing more than just barely keeping pace with the DS. It's seriously gaining ground and the holidays are still ahead. It will probably end up close to tied with the DS, launch aligned, by the end of December. Also, the Switch only needs to keep pace with the DS to outsell it in the long run. The DS had the steepest sales decline of any successful system ever.
Holy shit the Switch is gaining a lead over the prime DS! The Switch will reach an astronomical number of sales, maybe 140M. Its funny cause just last year people began saying it was over between the DS and Switch comparison but the Switch is not only holding its ground, its gaining ground. Who would have thought after the disaster of the Wii zu the NX or Switch would be able to sell 30M in one year, which is more than twice the Wii U's lifetime sales that took 4.5 years to reach 13M sold.
It can do 150 ++ Nintendo give switch time and games and it can definitely do it!