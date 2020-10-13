Switch to Outsell PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in Holiday 2020, Predicts NPD Analyst - Sales

Video game industry analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella has released his predictions for the US video game market for holiday 2020.

The next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, will be tough to find as demand is expected to remain high into next year.

"I’ll start with the most obvious prediction," said Piscatella. "PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles should be among the hottest holiday gifting items of 2020. Units will be tough to find with continued strong demand into 2021."

Piscatella predicts the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console this coming holiday season. The hybrid video game console will be the "hot holiday gifting item with more households picking up multiple Switch consoles in the fourth quarter." The lack of inventory for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles will lead more people to pick up a Switch, however, the Switch might also be hard to find.

Promotions on hardware for this holiday will be the lowest in history as all consoles will be hard to find, according to Piscatella.

"The surge in hardware demand seen throughout the spring and summer months of 2020 has left inventories for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles lean, leaving little incentive to price promote," said Piscatella. "While some bundling for legacy hardware may exist, particularly around Black Friday, I do not see price promotion being a significant factor in the holiday 2020 market."

Unsurprisingly, he predicts Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to be the best-selling game of 2020, and Call of Duty will be the best-selling gaming franchise in the US for the 12th consecutive year.

Backward compatibility and shortage of next-generation releases he predicts will lead to better legs for legacy generation titles.

"I am expecting many titles from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One catalogs to see refreshed demand with adoption of next-generation consoles," he said. "We will not see the sharp platform breaks that were experienced in prior generational transitions."

The amount people spend on gaming subscription services is expected to grow this holiday with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as the main driver.

"This area has been a growth segment for some time, but an emphasis on these services with next-generation consoles will lead to a sharp uptick for early adopters," he says. "Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be a primary driver. "

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

