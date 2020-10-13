Xbox Game Pass Adds Tales of Vesperia, Age of Empires III, and More in October - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in October. The list of games includes Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Katana Zero, Supraland, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Heave Ho, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse, ScourgeBringer, and Cricket 19.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) – October 15

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition completes the celebration of one of the most beloved real-time strategy franchises in definitive form. Command mighty civilizations from across Europe and the Americas or jump to the battlefields of Asia in stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics and with a fully remastered soundtrack. Experience two new game modes: including all previously released expansions and 14 civilizations, plus two brand new civilizations – the Swedes and Inca. Return to adventure with this final chapter in the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition journey.

Heave Ho (PC) ID@Xbox – October 15

Grab one another’s hands, climb across dangling bodies, and swing your pals to safety in a wobbly, dangly mass of limbs. Heave Ho tasks up to four players with a simple goal: don’t fall to your death! Players will use their own two hands and the outstretched grip of their friends to grapple across each level on their way to victory. Customize your character with stylish accessories in a vain attempt to remember which of your hands is the only thing between you and the plummet of doom.

Katana Zero (Android, Console & PC) ID@Xbox – October 15

A stylish neo-noir, action-platformer featuring breakneck action and instant-death combat. Slash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display. Each level is uniquely designed for countless methods of completion. Defeat foes creatively, using spontaneous approaches to eliminate your enemy as you see fit.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Console & PC) – October 15

The fate of two friends will collide in an epic journey that threatens the existence of the world in Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition! A power struggle begins with a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the Blastia, and the Empire that controls it. Relive the most beloved “Tales of” title beautifully remastered in HD with new playable characters, new stories, and more special attacks!

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC) – October 15

A compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Grab a co-op friend for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles!

ScourgeBringer (Console) ID@Xbox – October 21

From the developers of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer, much like a crossbreed between Dead Cells and Celeste. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

Cricket 19 (Console) – October 22

The official game of the 2019 Ashes Championship is the complete cricket simulation. Featuring a suite of exciting all-new features that add even greater depth and rich new content to Big Ant Studios’ acclaimed cricket engine. Tackle historical scenarios for classic matches through the ages, develop the career of a junior right through to national captaincy. Participate in the fully-licensed Ashes Cricket mode, or lead your nation to the greatest world championship in the classic 50-over one day mode.

Supraland (Console) ID@Xbox – October 22

Save the red-stick figure village in this hit first-person, open-world, action-puzzle platformer. Roam and explore a grand interconnected world, unlock new versatile abilities, and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles or uncover shrouded secrets. Defeat charging hordes in fast, frenetic first-person combat as you battle your way for an audience with the Blue King. Supraland is the ultimate “sandbox” adventure game and offers players of all ages a unique take on puzzles, exploration, and adventure!

In Case You Missed It

Grounded Game Preview Update

Grounded is back with another update! Check out a new lab that you can reach in the Hedge, also explore these not-so abandoned hallways that were once inaccessible with the help of the newly added ziplines throughout the Hedge. In the spirit of Halloween, some new items will be appearing in the backyard throughout the month of October. Some are for decoration, others are for harvesting if you like that sort of treat, while others still can be used for recreation with friends or by yourself. Also, localization updates! The game is getting localized text for French, Italian, German, and Spanish. More languages are on the way, so be on the lookout for them in the future.

DLC / Game Updates

Black Desert Succession Update (Console)

Succession skills are finally available on Black Desert! This free update will bring you back to your roots by giving you powerful new skills focused on the original weapons of your class. The first four classes that will be granting Succession skills are Warrior, Ranger, Sorceress, and Berserker!

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2020 – Until November 3

Grab a mask and join the party by braving the Haunted Forest and collecting new rewards. A new Exotic Sparrow, ship, and Ghost are all wrapped up and ready for your collection. There are also new Triumphs to unlock, new masks to wear, and more chances to get a perfect roll with new perk possibilities on the Braytech Werewolf and Horror Story Auto Rifles.

Doom Eternal Halloween 2020 – Until October 29

Halloween 2020 is an in-game event running until October 29 and features cosmetics, icons and nameplates that players can earn by playing the campaign and Battlemode. Completing weekly challenges (which get refreshed every Thursday) is the fastest way for players to level up through these events.

Overcooked! 2: Moon Harvest Festival – Free Update Out Now

Get ready to prepare, cook and serve new recipes with the Overcooked! 2 Moon Harvest festival! Bringing a new lily pad mechanic it’s sure to give players something to shout about. The update is available free for all players with the base game Overcooked! 2.

State of Decay 2 Update 21 & Open Range Pack

The Open Range Pack introduces fresh Cowboy/Western themed weapons and clothing. This will include the first ever lever-action weapons – a necessary inclusion for a proper cowboy update. Difficulty sliders allow players to customize their difficulty along independent gameplay axes. Axes include combat, map, and simulation difficulties, ranging from Green (easy) to Nightmare. Want hard combat, but easy looting? We’ve now got you covered.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

One new Perk to share this week, but it’s a big one! Read below for more details, and don’t forget to claim it by going to your Perks gallery via your Xbox One console, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

Forza Horizon 4 (Launches October 14)

Get four amazing cars to explore the beautiful world of Forza Horizon 4 with. The Road Trip Bundle includes the 2005 Honda NSX-R, 2011 Koenigsegg Agera, 2010 Pagani Zonda R, and the 1938 Maserati 8CTF.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

New October Quests this week! There are dozens available, but here’s a few of our monthly Quests:

Wasteland 3 – Earn 3 achievements – 75 points

– Earn 3 achievements – F1 2019 – Complete 15 laps – 75 points

Check back for daily, weekly, and monthly Quests on your console or see all your Quests in the new Xbox Game Pass mobile app! Redeem points for more Game Pass, Xbox gift cards and giveaway entries.

Leaving Soon

This is your reminder to dive into these games before they leave the Xbox Game Pass library on October 15! Remember you can buy these incredible games and use your Xbox Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20%!



Leaving October 15

Felix the Reaper (Console & PC)

Metro 2033 Redux (Console & PC)

Minit (Console & PC)

Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)

State of Mind (PC)

We’ll be updating the leaving soon collection (you can find it on your mobile app or Windows 10 app if you haven’t installed those yet) soon with these games that will be leaving at the end of the month:

Leaving October 30

After Party (Console)

(Console) LEGO Star Wars III (Console)

(Console) Rise & Shine (Console)

(Console) Tacoma (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) The Red Strings Club (PC)

