Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Sega, and Notes File Several Trademarks - News

/ 174 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

A number of Japanese video game companies have filed several new trademarks in the past few weeks. This includes Square Enix, who trademarked Forspoken, A Hero’s Bonds, and Nenkon Kihan in Japan on September 24.

Bandai Namco has trademarked Code Fairy on September 25 in English and in Japanese, and in Europe on September 29.

Notes trademarked Melty Blood in Japan on September 25, n the United States on October 6, Europe on October 5, and Korea on September 29.

Sega trademarked Korogarina on September 30.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles