Romancelvania: BATchelors Curse Announced for PS5, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Deep End Games has announced Metroidvania game, Romancelvania: BATchelor’s Curse, for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. The developer is targeting a late 2021 release.

The developer is running Kickstarter campaign that is looking for $200,000 in funding.

Romancelvania: BATchelor’s Curse is a visually stunning action RPG that features in-depth weapon and magic based combat, creative and exploration based platforming, and a cast of sexy monsters that you won’t be able to resist.

You play as the legendary playboy vampire himself, Drac, as he slays and lays his way across Transylvania. After being reluctantly recruited by the Grim Reaper to star in a “reality dating show,” he’s on a mission to find the world’s most eligible monsters, get them to move into his party mansion, and restore his former glory by killing everything in his path along the way.

Key Features:

Introducing the Thirsty Metroidvania – Slay and lay your way across Transylvania, encounter absurd monsters, craft weapons, learn magic, and more.

– Slay and lay your way across Transylvania, encounter absurd monsters, craft weapons, learn magic, and more. Build Your Castle – Grow the party mansion as you convince more cast members to move in, and decide where monsters live to get stat and skill bonuses.

– Grow the party mansion as you convince more cast members to move in, and decide where monsters live to get stat and skill bonuses. Enjoy the Showmance – Take the cast members on outlandish dates, massage your sweetheart to unlock more conversation options, and spend time getting to know these supernatural hotties.

