This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Far Cry Games, Wolfenstein Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 150 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, October 20 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|8-Bit Invaders!
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|American Ninja Warrior: Challenge
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Arcade Spirits
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|BATTLESHIP
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Bayonetta
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Bear With Me: The Lost Robots
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Bee Simulator
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Ben 10
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Blasphemous
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Blood and Guts
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Boggle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Boom Ball 2 for Kinect
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|BQM – BlockQuest Maker [COMPLETE EDITION]
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG*
|Bullet Beat
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Civilization VI Expansion Bundle
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Crayola Scoot
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|DCL-The Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|de Blob
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Degrees Of Separation
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Far Cry Classic
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|Fight’N Rage
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Frost
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Glaive: Brick Breaker
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|DWG*
|Gravel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gravel Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gravel Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gunscape
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Hyperdrive Massacre
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Jeopardy!
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Jumanji: The Video Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Let’s Sing 2020
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Let’s Sing Country
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Marooners
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Monopoly Deal
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Monopoly Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Monopoly Plus
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Monster Hunter World
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG*
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|DWG*
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|DWG*
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Morphite
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Motorbike Racing Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG*
|My Memory of Us
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|NASCAR Heat 4
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|NASCAR Heat 4 – 2019 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|NBA 2K21
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|NeuroVoider
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Nickelodeon: Kart Racers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|One Piece World Seeker
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Overcooked
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|PAC-MAN 256
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|PAC-MAN CE DX+
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|PAC_MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Paw Patrol: On A Roll
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Portal Knights
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Pro Fishing Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Race With Ryan
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|RAD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Radical Rabbit Stew
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Railway Empire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Rainswept
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|Rare Replay
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Risk
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Risk: Urban Assault
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG*
|Scrabble
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Retro Fun Sale
|SEGA Genesis Classics
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Skully
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG*
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Sonic Generations
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Sonic Mania
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|SONIC UNLEASHED
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Street Outlaws: The List
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Stunt Kite Party
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Subdivision Infinity DX
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Super Party Sports: Football
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Taimumari: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Terraria
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|The Last Door – Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|The Occupation
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Discover University
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Famous
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get To Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Together
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Island Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Parenthood
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Seasons
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Spa Day
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 StrangerVille
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vampires
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Tropico 6
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Truck Driver
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Tyler: Model 005
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Underhero
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|UNO
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Unravel
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Unravel Two
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Unravel Yarny Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Vanquish
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Wheel of Fortune
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG*
|Worms W.M.D
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Retro Fun Sale
|Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG*
|Far Cry Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Second Strike
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sonic Generations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sonic Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Zombie Driver
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Please note: prices and availability are subject to change and may vary by region.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.