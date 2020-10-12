PS5 Accessories UK Release Pushed Forward to November 12 - News

UK retailer SimplyGames via Twitter revealed the release date for the PlayStation 5 accessories has been pushed forward one week in the country and will now be available starting November 12, while the console will still release on November 19 in the UK. This includes the brand-new DualSense controller.

Some PS5 games are also releasing on November 12 in the UK according to VideoGamesChronicle. This includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the remake of Demon’s Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. However, other PS5 launch titles will still release alongside the console on November 19.

Turns out - this does include the controller now. https://t.co/Pk5NlLhbGJ — SimplyGames 🎃 (@SimplyGames) October 12, 2020

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

