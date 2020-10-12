Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Debuts at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 275 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 40, 2020, which ended October 4, 2020. The Xbox One version debuted in sixth place.

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) debuted in second place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) falls from first to third, and Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) drops one spot to fourth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 40, 2020:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) - NEW Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) - NEW Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (XOne) - NEW The Division 2 (PS4) The Crew 2 (PS4) eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PS4) Minecraft (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles