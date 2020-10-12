Star Wars: Squadrons Beats Crash Bandicoot 4 to Debut in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

/ 282 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Star Wars: Squadrons has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts, which ended October 4, 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time debuted in second place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars dropped from first to third place. Mafia: Definitive Edition falls from second to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - NEW Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mafia: Definitive Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles