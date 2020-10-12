Gears Tactics Protagonist Coming to Gears 5 Multiplayer on November 17 - News

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be launching worldwide on November 10 and one of the launch titles is Gears Tactics, which released earlier this year for PC.

It was announced at Rzercon, Gears Tactics protagonist Gabe Diaz will be coming to Gears 5 multiplayer on November 17. Gabe Diaz is the father of Gears 5 protagonist Kait Diaz.

Gears 5 is available on Xbox One and PC, and will be available to play on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S using Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass. The game will feature enhancements on the next-generation consoles.

