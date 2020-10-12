GROOD is a Heavy Metal Shoot 'Em Up, Launches October 23 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Drageus Games announced the heavy metal indie 2.5D shoot ’em up, GROOD, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 23. The game first launched for PC via Steam in March 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

GROOD is an indie 2.5D shoot ’em up made with spare robot parts and heavy metal.

The gameplay blends classic shoot ’em up mechanics with modern low poly graphics, particles, shaders, and a hardcore soundtrack.

Journey through different environments and all kinds of weather, from day until night. Annihilate an army of machines, and afterward, annihilate their bosses—go all the way to confirm that your battle paid off.

Travel through woods, swamps, cities, frozen lands, deserts, and more. The dynamic weather system of the game means that your battle will take place in a different background every time you play.

A forest will look wildly different under the rain at sunrise, in the noonday sun, and during an overnight snowfall.

You’ll face different enemies in different gameplays. Small, big, slow, fast: just GO FIGHT THEM ALL.

Key Features:

Super fast gameplay.

Dynamic weather conditions for a different experience every time you play.

Multiple final bosses.

Multiple weapons.

Day / night cycle. Fight early in the morning, during afternoon or at night!

30-plus difficult-to-achieve achievements.

Global leaderboard: beat your friends and everyone in the world!

Hardcore metal soundtrack.

