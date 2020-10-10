Michael Pachter: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Might Sell Up to 40 Million Units - News

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt was asked how well he thought The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel could sell. He thinks it will sell more than the original thanks to a larger install base on the Nintendo Switch. The game will have no problem 25 million units and it could sell up to 40 million units, says Pachter.

"I think it will sell more," said Pachter when asked about how well he thought the sequel will sell. "Bigger install base, and the brands that everyone buys Nintendo systems for are Zelda and Mario Kart and Smash Bros. And how many Switches will be on the market by the time the next Zelda is out, 75 million? They will probably have no trouble selling 25 million units of the next Zelda game, they will probably sell 35 million, even 40 million.

"They’re great games. Zelda is the best thing that Nintendo does, I’m not a big Smash guy, but Mario Kart and Zelda are great."

Pachter added the reason Nintendo hasn't released a new Mario Kart game since 2014 is they want to have a big install base to set records. "They want to have a giant install base to sell it to and set records," he said.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has shipped 18.6 million units worldwide through June 30, 2020.

