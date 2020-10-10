Michael Pachter: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Might Sell Up to 40 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,117 Views
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt was asked how well he thought The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel could sell. He thinks it will sell more than the original thanks to a larger install base on the Nintendo Switch. The game will have no problem 25 million units and it could sell up to 40 million units, says Pachter.
"I think it will sell more," said Pachter when asked about how well he thought the sequel will sell. "Bigger install base, and the brands that everyone buys Nintendo systems for are Zelda and Mario Kart and Smash Bros. And how many Switches will be on the market by the time the next Zelda is out, 75 million? They will probably have no trouble selling 25 million units of the next Zelda game, they will probably sell 35 million, even 40 million.
"They’re great games. Zelda is the best thing that Nintendo does, I’m not a big Smash guy, but Mario Kart and Zelda are great."
Pachter added the reason Nintendo hasn't released a new Mario Kart game since 2014 is they want to have a big install base to set records. "They want to have a giant install base to sell it to and set records," he said.
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has shipped 18.6 million units worldwide through June 30, 2020.
Just like... why? Why is he so stupid yet constantly given opportunities to speak? Sequels on the same system almost never sell significantly more than their predecessors, despite growing install bases. Particularly with games that sell for long periods of time like this.
It's just a case where the clueless media all go to the same guy. The people writing these articles don't know a thing about games (or basic arithmetic apparently), so they find the person that all the other reporters have gone to. No one ever bothers to check on the actual track record of these folks.
In any case, let it be a lesson to you on not trusting the media "experts". Journalism is generally a profession where the writer doesn't have much expertise and they just parrot what the first idiot with a fancy title they run into says. They're not much better than folks that post an article (or worse, YouTube video) on a message board and just declare it an authoritative source. Except, in their case, they generate the drivel that a larger audience takes for a fact.
He's a professional bullshitter and he gets paid for it. I wish I had that job.
Uncharted 2 and 3 were bigger hits than 1, so it's not impossible. That being said, 40 million is way too ambitious to be true
@NightlyPoe: Yup, and the thing is this is clickbait targetted at consumers, not serious business analysis despite using that title to establish "authority". Nintendo very well may delay "main franchises" for maximal sales, but "setting records" is not the motivation there, but making money. Nothing he says would fly in serious financial analysis, but it's collusion between him and the bottom feeder game media that use him for clickbait. His stupid analysis of digital-only consoles (ignoring end of 2nd hand games market) honestly makes me think he is open to payola from likes of Gamestop.
If the Switch remains the current Nintendo system for 10 more years, and BotW2 is the greatest game on the system, then maybe it will hit 40mm. Otherwise, no f-ing way. I think 25mm is gonna be tough to hit as well.
Nah, not a chance. There might be an outside shot for it doing 20 million, but that's it./ It's comming probably when the system will be 4.5 years old and it seems to have a more mature theme. 40 million is without a doubt impossible for it IMO.
Uh-oh, the last time Pachter used the "up to" phrasing was when he predicted that The Order 1886 could sell up to 12m copies.
Heh. Well, *up to* 40M is right I guess, 30M below that is also up to 40.
Normally we'd expect a sequel to sell less, which means BotW2 could be 20 million. But it depends what they do with the game. If its the first game but with everything expanded - same map but new areas to explore added, temples, more enemies, more bosses, more story, maybe less tedious cooking and weapon breaking, with more things to do all over the world, then I could see it picking up almost every BotW owner plus newer Switch owners who are too busy buying newer games rather than a launch title, plus people who pick it up since they hear it is even better than BotW. BotW will probably sell around 30 million. If BotW2 follows standard sequels-sells-less history then sure it'll probably be 20 million, but there is a chance it becomes THE hard core Nintendo game to own for the second half of the Switch's life and racks up 30 million or more like the original is going to.
I mean depends the route the game is taking. If it is too similar it could go on and sell like 10 millions. But if they knock it out of the park again and bring a new experience that is convincing to players, which I'm sure it will be by the time they are taking with it, then I think it should do around 15-20 millions. Aoc should probably do 5-8 if well received.
Don't know why that was downvoted, one can take a reasonably postive/optimistic take without going full Pachter.
I think the prequel that's due out next month will be a good indicator. As it is marketed as a soin-off, if that does well then BotW2 should knock it out of the park,
What prequel?
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The titular'Age of Calamity' is the event described in BotW where Hyrule is destroyed by Calamity Ganon.
- 0
But, Hyrule Warriors is in no way a Zelda game, aside from characters being shoehorned in.
- 0
Yeah, that's ridiculous. The next Zelda may sell well or even amazingly great, but Hyrule Warriors won't have much to do with it. Some people really get invested in Nintendo's extreme IP milking I guess.
- 0
OT = 7M and MM = 4M... Why the BotW sequel would double the base game this time ?
I think there are a couple of reasons:
1. BOTW is almost 4 years old. Most people have already finished, and they are waiting for another entry in the series. MM was released less than 2 year after OOT.
2. MM was released very late into the N64s life. One year later the GameCube released, giving the title only little time to sell. There is no Switch successor announced and even if that was the case, the successor would probably be compatible with the Switch
3. The sales of the N64 were very bad at that time. In the year of MM's release only 6 Million consoles were sold, and the year after that only 2.8 Million sold. In general the N64 sold less than a third of what the Switch is almost certain to hit (100 Million). Switch sales on the other hand are nowhere near stopping, but are still accelerating and will top 10 Million yearly sales for a couple of years.
4. BOTW still sells very well. It likely has already topped 20 Million copies sold and will top out at more than 25 Million. So selling 25 Million would probably not even by topping sales, but just reaching similar numbers and it's also not impossible that BOTW will top 30 Million copies.
For once in his life this man might be correct xD BOTW 2 will do blockbuster numbers regardless :)