The Outer Worlds Launches October 23 on Steam

Publisher Private Division and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds will launch for PC via Steam on October 23. The game first launched in October 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2020.

The Board is excited to inform you that job openings for employees through Steam will be opening on Oct 23! Your shift begins in 2 weeks, spacers, so start your preparations today! 🚀✨https://t.co/Hm7myuqXqs pic.twitter.com/LquEgz7njq — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 9, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

The Outer Worlds is an award-winning single-player first-person science-fiction RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Key Features:

The Player-Driven Story RPG – In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops; but your character build, companion stories, and end game scenarios.

– In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops; but your character build, companion stories, and end game scenarios. You Can be Flawed, in a God Way – New to The Outer Worlds is the idea of flaws. A compelling hero is made by the flaws they carry with them. While playing The Outer Worlds, the game tracks your experience to find what you aren’t particularly good at. Keep getting attacked by Raptidons? Taking the Raptiphobia flaw gives you a debuff when confronting the vicious creatures, but rewards you with an additional character perk immediately. This optional approach to the game helps you build the character you want while exploring Halcyon.

– New to The Outer Worlds is the idea of flaws. A compelling hero is made by the flaws they carry with them. While playing The Outer Worlds, the game tracks your experience to find what you aren’t particularly good at. Keep getting attacked by Raptidons? Taking the Raptiphobia flaw gives you a debuff when confronting the vicious creatures, but rewards you with an additional character perk immediately. This optional approach to the game helps you build the character you want while exploring Halcyon. Lead Your Companions – During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It’s up to you to help them achieve their goals, or turn them to your own ends.

– During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It’s up to you to help them achieve their goals, or turn them to your own ends. Explore the Corporate Colony – Halcyon is a colony at the edge of the galaxy owned and operated by a corporate board. They control everything… except for the alien monsters left behind when the terraforming of the colony’s two planets didn’t exactly go according to plan. Find your ship, build your crew, and explore the settlements, space stations, and other intriguing locations throughout Halcyon.

