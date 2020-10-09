Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales Goes Gold - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be print

We are pleased to announce that #MilesMoralesPS5 and #MilesMoralesPS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th! #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/YSrtL2pE6h — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 9, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

