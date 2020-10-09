Crash Bandicoot 4 Beats Star Wars: Squadrons to Top the Australian Charts - Sales

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time has debuted in first on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 4, 2020.

Star Wars: Squadrons debuted in second place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars drops from first to third place, while Tony Hawk's pro skater 1 + 2 remains in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time - NEW Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW Super Mario 3D All-Stars Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 NBA 2K21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2020 Mafia: Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V

