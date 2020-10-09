Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - September 2020 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through September 2020 shows the PS4 is currently ahead of the Switch by 47.99 million units and ahead of the Xbox One by 65.36 million units. The Switch has outsold the PS4 in every month since the middle of 2019.

The PS4 is 4.99 million units away from outselling the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime. The Switch is 10.10 million away from outselling the 3DS, which has sold 75.81 million units to date. The Xbox One is 0.76 million away from outselling the SNES, which sold 49.10 million units lifetime.

The Switch passed the 65 million mark and the PS4 the 113 million mark. The PS4 has sold 113.70 million units lifetime, the Switch 65.71 million units, and the Xbox One 48.34 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 49.9 percent market share, the Switch sits at 28.9 percent, and the Xbox One at 21.2 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 113,703,751

Switch Total Sales: 65,713,911

Xbox One Total Sales: 48,339,703

During the month of September 2020, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 1.41 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.97 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 564,317 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PS4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 564,287 units (+36.3%), the PlayStation 4 is down 182,942 units (-20.6%) and the Xbox One is down 93,943 units (-39.68%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 71.4 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 23.8 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 4.8 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 707,100

Switch Monthly Sales: 2,116,934

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 142,783

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched three years and four months later in March 2017.

As a reminder, VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

