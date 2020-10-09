Death Come True Launches November 12 for PS4 - News

Publisher Izanagi Games and developer Too Kyo Games announced Death Come True will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 12.

The game was originally dated for October 15 for the PS4, but was delayed "due to an issue flagged up requiring a fix after passing the SIE QA test."

Death Come True is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

先日発売延期をお知らせしておりましたDeath Come True(デスカムトゥルー)のPS4パッケージ版でございますが、発売日が2020年11月12日に決定いたしましたのでお知らせ致します。お待たせしておりました皆様には、重ねてお詫びを申し上げます。最新情報や追加情報については随時発表させていただきます。 — Death Come True Official （デスカムトゥルー公式） (@DeathComeTrue) October 9, 2020

