Death Come True Launches November 12 for PS4

Death Come True Launches November 12 for PS4 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 209 Views

Publisher Izanagi Games and developer Too Kyo Games announced Death Come True will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 12.

The game was originally dated for October 15 for the PS4, but was delayed "due to an issue flagged up requiring a fix after passing the SIE QA test."

Death Come True is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.