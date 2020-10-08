Xbox Series S Price Cut in Japan Was Not Due to PS5, Says Phil Spencer - News

/ 652 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft first announced the Xbox Series X will launch in Japan at 49,980 yen, while the Xbox Series S was priced at 32,980 yen. The consoles were labeled as "estimated retail price" leaving room for a possible prince change, which did occur.

Microsoft ended up dropping the price of the Xbox Series S in Japan from 32,980 yen by 3,000 yen to 29,980 yen. The price of the Xbox Series X remained unchanged.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Weekly Famitsu said the price drop was not in response to the price of the PlayStation 5. He says the price cut was due to the exchange rate and listening to feedback from Japanese users.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

Thanks, Twinfinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles