Xbox Series S Price Cut in Japan Was Not Due to PS5, Says Phil Spencer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 652 Views
Microsoft first announced the Xbox Series X will launch in Japan at 49,980 yen, while the Xbox Series S was priced at 32,980 yen. The consoles were labeled as "estimated retail price" leaving room for a possible prince change, which did occur.
Microsoft ended up dropping the price of the Xbox Series S in Japan from 32,980 yen by 3,000 yen to 29,980 yen. The price of the Xbox Series X remained unchanged.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Weekly Famitsu said the price drop was not in response to the price of the PlayStation 5. He says the price cut was due to the exchange rate and listening to feedback from Japanese users.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.
Thanks, Twinfinite.
6 Comments
I think the Series S can do well in Japan because its 1/8 the size at PS5. That really matters because the average Japanese living space is considerably smaller than a PS5.
Lol. That actually made me chuckle.
considering xbox 360 sold around 800k, xbox one sold around 100k, xbox sold around 500k, if xbox series s/x sell more than 1.5mil units it will be sucessful, by comparsion, ps3 sold around 10mil units, ps4 sold around 6 mil.
you are wondering why xbox 360 sold more than xbox one and xbox combined, there was a few japanese exclusives not on ps3, such as a lot of rare bullet hell shumps or shump such as radient silvergun and ikaruga and Otomedius Excellent, also blue dragon from final fantasy designer, none of these were on xbox or xbox one, hence why few jp people purchase xbox or xbox one
maybe you overestimate the series s too much. I can still pre order the series s in germany.
@imparanoic all that Japanese stuff sold pretty poorly even in Japan. Almost every company that threw in with the 360 in Japan ended up worse off for it, even Namco (Tales of Vesperia lost them a lot of money despite Microsoft moneyhatting it). So the end result was little meaningful gain for MS and big losses for the Japanese industry, Japanese devs would be smart to avoid any deals with Microsoft that keep their content away from Nintendo or Sony.
@SanAndreasX And yet Japanese publishers/developers haven't learned anything from it. Who remembers Scalebound. When the Series X is released, Yakuza Like a Dragon will get the upgrade before the PS 5.
