Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition Launches October 29 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Another Indie and developer Baroque Decay announced Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on October 29 for $16.66. It will support English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese languages.

Developer Baroque Decay told Gematsu, "We did a market research and realized that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players had not much interest on the game. So we decided release on Switch first and see how it goes there first."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Join Brian Pasternack, a young man with no future in a dystopian 90s society, on his first day at one of the world’s largest companies, Sintracorp. Uncertain, unprepared, and massively unqualified, will Pasternack have what it takes to shine in Sintracorp’s hierarchy? It all depends on how he performs on his first assignment… and whether he survives it.

The Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition includes new areas, new bosses, and hours of carefully crafted new content to build on the Yuppie Psycho universe.

During his unconventional employee orientation, Pasternack discovers what his new job really entails: hunting a “witch” whose powers made the success of the corporation possible in the first place, but who now seems to have returned to torment its employees. Brian will meet all kinds of odd characters, escape from terrible creatures, and unravel the hidden secrets of Sintracorp’s dark past.

Key Features:

Familiarize Yourself with Your Workspace – Use the elevator to discover who’s working and what’s lurking on every floor of Sintracorp.

– Use the elevator to discover who’s working and what’s lurking on every floor of Sintracorp. Learn Office Protocol – Learn when to chat, when to work, and when to cower in terror from otherworldly beings.

– Learn when to chat, when to work, and when to cower in terror from otherworldly beings. Engage in Watercooler Conversation – Investigate your co-workers and discover their sordid, blood-soaked secrets.

– Investigate your co-workers and discover their sordid, blood-soaked secrets. Consider Your Five-Year Goal – Only you can choose how this story will end, so make your decisions carefully!

– Only you can choose how this story will end, so make your decisions carefully! Assess Health and Safety – Use different light methods to light your path and reveal what is breathing in the dark.

– Use different light methods to light your path and reveal what is breathing in the dark. Conduct a Rigorous Personal Assessment – Find clues, solve riddles, discover new paths – all without letting the Witch catch you!

