Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 27 to Oct 3 - Switch Sales Remain Above 400,000 Units - Sales

/ 708 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 411,034 consoles sold for the week ending October 3, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 128,737 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 26,694 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,406 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 94,944 units (30.04%). The PlayStation 4 is down 64,898 units (-33.52%), the Xbox One is down 21,136 units (-44.19%), and the 3DS is down 10,173 units (-69.78%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 411,034 ( 65,713,911 ) PlayStation 4 - 128,737 ( 113,703,751 ) Xbox One - 26,694 ( 48,339,703 ) 3DS - 4,406 ( 75,810,061 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 166,446 PlayStation 4 - 41,354 Xbox One - 18,819 3DS - 1,398

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 111,013 PlayStation 4 - 69,574 Xbox One - 6,526 3DS - 1,317 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 119,914 PlayStation 4 - 14,043 3DS - 1,594 Xbox One - 321

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,661 PlayStation 4 - 3,766 Xbox One - 1,028 3DS - 97

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles