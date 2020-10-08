Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 27 to Oct 3 - Switch Sales Remain Above 400,000 Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 708 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 411,034 consoles sold for the week ending October 3, according to VGChartz estimates. 

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 128,737 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 26,694 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,406 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 94,944 units (30.04%). The PlayStation 4 is down 64,898 units (-33.52%), the Xbox One is down 21,136 units (-44.19%), and the 3DS is down 10,173 units (-69.78%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 411,034 (65,713,911)
  2. PlayStation 4 - 128,737 (113,703,751)
  3. Xbox One - 26,694 (48,339,703)
  4. 3DS - 4,406 (75,810,061)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 166,446
  2. PlayStation 4 - 41,354
  3. Xbox One - 18,819
  4. 3DS - 1,398
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 111,013
  2. PlayStation 4 - 69,574
  3. Xbox One - 6,526
  4. 3DS - 1,317
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 119,914
  2. PlayStation 4 - 14,043
  3. 3DS - 1,594
  4. Xbox One - 321
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 13,661
  2. PlayStation 4 - 3,766
  3. Xbox One - 1,028
  4. 3DS - 97

