Final Fantasy XVI 'Basic Development and Scenario Production' is Complete

Square Enix and Creative Business Unit III last month announced the next entry in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI. Square Enix in a new recruitment page revealed basic development and scenario production have been completed.

"We have already completed basic development and scenario production, and are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding our various development tools," says Square Enix on the website. "Also, most of our staff are carrying out their work remotely."

Square Enis is hiring staff to complete the world in the game with cutscenes, character actions, stages, fields, and more.

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for the PlayStation 5.

