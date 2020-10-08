Worms Rumble is a Battle Royale Game, Launches in December for PS5, PS4 and PC - News

Publisher and developer Team17 announced Worms Rumble will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in December for $14.99 / £10.99 / €14.99. A cross-play open beta for the PS4 and PC will start on November 6.

"Revealing the release date of Worms Rumble is a very special moment for us, and we’re thrilled that it’s only a matter of weeks away," said Team17 creative director Kevin Carthew.

"We’re very excited to see players take to the arenas, and it’s fantastic that through the PlayStation 4 / PC cross-play open beta next month we can give them a taste of what’s to come in December. It’s even more special considering we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series in days after the beta, with Team17’s own 30th anniversary coming up just days after the Worms Rumble launch!"

View the release date and open beta trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Worms Rumble is Worms like you’ve never played it before, with intense, real-time, arena-based 32-player cross-platform combat. Get ready to rumble in Deathmatch or Last Worm Standing modes where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!

Use a variety of fan-favorite weapons like the Bazooka and Shotgun plus all-new additions to the armory to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks. Customize your worm, take part in challenges and seasonal events and experiment with new ways to play in The Lab. This is Worms, reinvented.

Key Features:

The First Real Time Worms! – You won’t find any turn-based combat in Worms Rumble. Every round is in REAL TIME! If your enemy is raining fire upon you, give them heck right back!

– You won’t find any turn-based combat in Worms Rumble. Every round is in REAL TIME! If your enemy is raining fire upon you, give them heck right back! 32-Player Cross-Platform Multiplayer – Get ready to rumble online, across console and PC. With Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing solo and squad battle royale modes available at launch!

– Get ready to rumble online, across console and PC. With Deathmatch and Last Worm Standing solo and squad battle royale modes available at launch! Classic Weapons with New Ways to Play – Arm yourself with new and returning fan-favorite weapons! With classics like the Bazooka, Shotgun and Holy Hand-grenade to use at your disposal!

– Arm yourself with new and returning fan-favorite weapons! With classics like the Bazooka, Shotgun and Holy Hand-grenade to use at your disposal! Events, Challenges, and “The Lab” – Take part in seasonal events, daily challenges and community collaborations for additional XP and rewards, and experiment with new gameplay mechanics and weapons in The Lab.

– Take part in seasonal events, daily challenges and community collaborations for additional XP and rewards, and experiment with new gameplay mechanics and weapons in The Lab. Player Customizations – Earn XP and in-game currency to unlock and purchase weapon skins, outfits, accessories and emotes! Mix and match to create your own personal style on the battlefield.

