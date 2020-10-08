Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 Announced for Xbox Series X and S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will launch on November 17. PS4 and Xbox One owners of Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will get free updates to the Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 versions. The next-generation versions feature visual enhancements, 4K dynamic resolution, significantly reduced load times, and cross-play and cross-generation multiplayer.

Also announced is Kombat Pack 2 DLC, which features new playable fighters Mileena, Rain, and Rambo.

View the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 reveal trailer below:

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes the following content:

Definitive Mortal Kombat 11 Experience – Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters.

– Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters. Kombat Pack 2 – Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.

– Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion – Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins.

– Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins. Kombat Pack 1 – Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins.

– Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11 – Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.

– Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals. PlayStation 5 Upgrade Available – Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

– Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch. Xbox Series X | S Smart Delivery Enabled – Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.

– Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch. Krossplay Support – Allowing PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.

