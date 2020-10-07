Mafia: Definitive Edition Update Adds Noir Mode - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Hangar 13 have released an update for Mafia: Definitive Edition. The update adds Noir Mode, custom HUD options, new Free Ride mode content, and bug fixes.

Read the patch notes below:

New Content

Custom HUD Options – Use these new options to customize the in-game HUD if, for example, you want to make your explorations of Lost Heaven feel less guided or take a particularly pleasing screenshot: Switch the in-world main objective marker on/off. Switch mini-map enemy markers on/off on all difficulty settings. (Previously enemy markers were always on outside of Classic Mode.) Switch navigation features like turn-by-turn instructions and the mini-map GPS on/off. Enable the new Minimal HUD mode to hide HUD elements including the mini-map, the speedometer, and objective text while playing.

– Use these new options to customize the in-game HUD if, for example, you want to make your explorations of Lost Heaven feel less guided or take a particularly pleasing screenshot: Noir Mode – Enable Noir Mode to enjoy Mafia: Definitive Edition‘s gameplay and cinematics with a vintage black-and-white look. Noir Mode can be toggled on and off via the game options screen.

– Enable Noir Mode to enjoy Mafia: Definitive Edition‘s gameplay and cinematics with a vintage black-and-white look. Noir Mode can be toggled on and off via the game options screen. Free Ride Content – Now that you’re off to the races and enjoying Free Ride mode, depending on which vehicle you’re driving and where you’re driving it, you might find one of a couple new gameplay features that we’ve added to the mode. We’ll leave the specifics for you to discover and hope you fare well in Lost Heaven.

Bug Fixes

Addressed a reported issue that sometimes prevented the correct vehicles from unlocking in the player garage upon completion of the optional Lucas Bertone missions. Players who have completed these missions should find the correct vehicles in their garage the next time they start the game.

Addressed a reported concern that a special assassination animation sometimes wasn’t triggering correctly during the mission “The Saint and The Sinner.”

Addressed a reported concern that certain cinematics would occasionally show a black screen.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles