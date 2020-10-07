Xbox Will be 'Fan-First' When it Comes to Game Pricing, Says Aaron Greenberg - News

/ 890 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The next-generation of consoles will be launch in just over a month and the price of games has varied with some getting an increase in price by $10 to $69.99, such as NBA 2K21 and Demon's Souls.

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg in an interview with VideoGameChronicles says video game prices is complex, however, the Xbox team is committed to being "fan-first" with Smart Delivery and allowing current Xbox accessories work on the Xbox Series X and S.

"What you’ve seen from us is we want to put gamers first," said Greenberg. "Our commitment and how we’ve approached this whole generation is all your gaming accessories work, we’re not going to make you pay again for next-gen versions of our games, we’re doing Smart Delivery… we’ve tried to be ‘fan-first’ in every way that we can.

"Gaming pricing is a super-complex thing to answer because in the old days, every game launched at one price and that was it. But we launched Ori and the Will of the Wisps for $30 and Gears Tactics is a new title launching this holiday and it’s launching at $60. State of Decay 2 launched at $40. So there’s not a simple answer to that except to say that Tactics we’re launching at $60."

Greenberg says the $69.99 games are an exception and not the rule and listed several upcoming games that are launching at $59.99.

"I think what you’ve seen across the industry with a couple of notable exceptions is that most people… Assassin's Creed Valhalla is at $60 for standard, Cyberpunk, Dirt 5… so I’m not seeing it," he said.

"There are some exceptions of titles where you’ve seen, particularly for sports games, where they’re coming out in advance of the next generation and because they don’t have Smart Delivery, they’re including the gen 9 version and charging you more. So It’s a little bit complex there.

"It’s a different approach and they obviously have a right to do whatever they want with their products and pricing, but for us we’ve really taken a fan-centric approach [with pricing]."

In the end, Greenberg says game prices won't matter as much as if they are included in Xbox Game Pass.

"I’d say first with Smart Delivery, but most importantly you get all our games at launch in Game Pass, so does the price of the game even matter if it’s included in your Game Pass subscription?"

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles