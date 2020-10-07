PS5 Hardware Teardown Takes A Look Inside the Console - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the official PlayStation 5 teardown video, which provides a look inside the upcoming next-generation console.

Sony Interactive Entertainment hardware design division mechanical design department vice president Yasuhiro Ootori in the video takes apart the PS5 and lays out every component inside the case.

"Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture," said Ito. "Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we’re able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality."

View the teardown video of the PlayStation 5 below:

Sony began "conceptualizing" the PS5 in 2015 and has spent five years designing and developing the console to what we see today.

"We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience," Ito added. "However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before.

"We’ve also highlighted the mechanism in the video below that we’ve incorporated into the PS5 console to make the operating sounds even quieter. After an extensive and complex trial and error process, we were pleased with the end result and I can not wait for our fans to get their hands on the PS5 console and 'hear' it for themselves.

"Although we have faced unprecedented challenges this year with many of us working remotely from home throughout the world, we are pleased to be able to deliver a new transformative experience to you with PS5 this November."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles