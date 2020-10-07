The Red Lantern is a Dog-Sledding Game, Launches October 22 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Timberline Studio announced the dog-sledding narrative survival game, The Red Lantern, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via the Epic Games Store on October 22 for $24.99. A release date for the Xbox version was not announced.

"The Red Lantern is our debut title, and we’re thrilled to finally get to share it with everyone," said Timberline Studio co-founder and CEO Lindsey Rostal. "We’ve been spending quite a lot of time with our nine pups and we hope people fall in love with them as much as we have. We set out to make a narrative game that wasn’t about which ending you got, but about which journey.

"How will you react to what’s happening around you? What dogs will you adopt? As you progress and gain more resources and items, what stories do you unlock? The Red Lantern is about pursuing the goals you set for yourself, even if they are a little bit wild. Whatever your journey is, we hope you persevere and find your way home."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Red Lantern is a resource management narrative game where you and your team of five sled dogs must survive the wilderness and find your way home. Set in the outskirts of Alaska, you play as The Musher, voiced by Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn, Life is Strange), as she sets out to start her new dog sledding life in the wilderness.

The game combines roguelite elements into this story-driven adventure game, where hundreds of different events can occur—like fending off bears, resisting frostbite, attending your dogs, or avoiding the most nefarious of woodland creatures: the squirrel.

Key Features:

Survive the Alaskan wilderness in this dog sledding, story-driven, rogue-lite game

Choose how you want to interact with the world, do you tackle it head on hunting everything that moves, or do you take a more cautious approach?

Discover the hundreds of unique encounters as you and your dogs explore the world and try to find your way home.

Adopt your four favorite pups to complete your dog sledding team.

