Family Trainer is an Exercise Athletics Game, Announced for Switch

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer h.a.n.d. have announced the home exercise athletics game, Family Trainer, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on December 17, while there is no word on a release in the west. It will be priced at 4,980 yen at retail, including a leg strap accessory. The digital version will be priced at 3,980 yen and not include the leg strap.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Run! Swing! Jump! Family Trainer, the home exercise athletics game where you play using your whole body, is making its debut on Switch!

No difficult operations required. Attach the Joy-Con to your leg with the leg strap accessory, then run, jump, and move your body as much as possible in 15 mini-games, including:

Canoe Downstream

Hop-Hop-Step

Hurdle Run

Jump Rope

Log Dodge

Log Jump

Mole Panic

Pipe Slider

Rail Car Adventure

Running

Seesaw Fight

Speed Roller

Stone Pillar Conveyer

Trick Boarder

Waterfall Climb

Water Trampoline

There are also various training modes such as “Overcome Inactivity Mode” and “Five Minutes a Day Quick Training.”

If you have two sets of Joy-Cons and two leg strap, you can also compete or cooperate with a friend or family member in “Play Together” mode.

Thanks, Gematsu.

