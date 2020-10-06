Nintendo Treehouse Live Set for October 7, Features Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced a Nintendo Treehouse Live stream will take place on Wednesday, October 7 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

It will feature a "deep dive" of Pikmin 3 Deluxe and a "new stage and gameplay details" of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 30. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 20.

#NintendoTreehouseLive returns on 10/7 at 10 a.m. PT with a livestreamed presentation featuring two segments. Tune in for a #Pikmin 3 Deluxe deep dive and a new stage and gameplay details for #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity. https://t.co/232xssTxZ4 pic.twitter.com/xdcFjCydC9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020

