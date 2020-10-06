Nintendo Treehouse Live Set for October 7, Features Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 481 Views
Nintendo announced a Nintendo Treehouse Live stream will take place on Wednesday, October 7 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.
It will feature a "deep dive" of Pikmin 3 Deluxe and a "new stage and gameplay details" of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
Pikmin 3 Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 30. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 20.
#NintendoTreehouseLive returns on 10/7 at 10 a.m. PT with a livestreamed presentation featuring two segments. Tune in for a #Pikmin 3 Deluxe deep dive and a new stage and gameplay details for #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity. https://t.co/232xssTxZ4 pic.twitter.com/xdcFjCydC9— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020
Thank you VGChartz for reporting on this Nintendo news. There seem to be detractors that discredit your reputable work, but pay them no mind. I'll be sure to check out the the highlights from this Nintendo Treehouse. Keep up the good work :D! And don't be afraid to give us the factual reports for Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft :)
Thanks! I try my best to report on as much gaming news from all platforms from the biggest AAA releases to small indie releases.
@Trunkswd No problem friend ;) you're doing an excellent job my man. I notice your site, VGChartz, gives extra love to indie games and all the way to the big AAA guys. I love it. You're non bias in your sales reports for Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft consoles as well. There's very few sites like this for gamers and I adore it. Keep on truckin' VGChartz ;')
I look forward to what makes Pikmin 3 deluxe - "deluxe". I'm already interested because it looks fun, but still interesting what else they add.
came here to say this. I'm buying it day one either way, but something a little to a lot extra would certainly be nice.
