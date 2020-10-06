Astro's Playroom Takes 4 to 5 Hours to Beat - News

Astro’s Playroom is a free game that will come pre-installed on Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Astro’s Playroom director Nicolas Doucet in an interview with Famitsu said the game will take between four and five hours to complete.

The game is split into four worlds: Cooling Resort, GPU Jungle, SSD Speedway, and Memory Sky, according to a translation. It is filled with collectibles and tributes to PlayStation. It will also feature a time attack mode and online rankings.

Astro’s Playroom and the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

