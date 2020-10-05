Microsoft to Share More Details and Gameplay on Games Optimized for Xbox Series X and S Later This Month - News

Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft General Manager Aaron Greenberg in a new Xbox Wire post revealed more details and gameplay on games that are being optimized for the two Microsoft next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, will be released later this month.

"It’s been a tremendous year so far, and it’s going to get even better with the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10," said Greenberg. "Across four generations and thousands of games playable this holiday, this will be the largest launch lineup in the history of gaming. We’ll be sharing even more details on every game being fully optimized this holiday for the launch of Xbox Series X|S later this month, as well as showing more gameplay from these titles, so stay tuned for more.

"Between our growing Xbox Game Studios teams, the massive influx of high-quality content from our new partners at Bethesda, and many more unannounced games in development, the future has never been brighter for Xbox gamers!"

"I’m inspired by the dedication and extraordinary work across our many talented creative teams within Xbox Game Studios to launch a record number of first-party games this year," he added. "In addition to a record-breaking year for games we’ve launched, many of these titles have earned strong critical acclaim, as well as impressive engagement from our fans."

15 Xbox Game Studios games have launched to-date, which includes 10 brand-new titles, according to Greenberg.

The list of games are Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Releasing on Oct. 15), Battletoads, Bleeding Edge, Gears Tactics, Grounded, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary on PC, Halo 2 Anniversary on PC, Halo 3 on PC, Halo 3: ODST on PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft Dungeons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Bard’s Tale Remastered, Tell Me Why and Wasteland 3.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has a Metacritic Score of 92 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the highest-rated Xbox game of 2020 with a Metacritic score of 90. Wasteland 3 has an average Metacritic score of 86 and won best RPG at Gamescom.

Here are some other stats from Xbox Game Studios games:

Flight Simulator players have already logged over 26 million flights and more than a billion miles flown, which averages out to 15 times more than the number of real-life flights taken globally each day in 2019, and enough miles to circumnavigate the globe over 40,000 times. Minecraft Dungeons has become a co-op favorite, with 6.9 million multiplayer sessions over the past two months, nearly two-thirds of which (4.4 million) were couch co-op.

has become a co-op favorite, with 6.9 million multiplayer sessions over the past two months, nearly two-thirds of which (4.4 million) were couch co-op. More than 500 million bugs have been squashed in Grounded, but there are over 10 quintillion insects in the world so we’ve only exterminated 0.000000000005%.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

